National rights panel records statement of Sidharthan’s father

KALPETTA : The National Human Rights Commission on Friday recorded the statement of Jayaprakash, the father of J S Sidharthan, a victim of mob trial at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad. The commission’s hearing took place at a hall near the Vythiri police station on Friday. Jayaprakash responded to the media that he repeated the statements that were given to the CBI team before the commission sitting.

The commission members also asked him questions and doubts about the allegations related to Sidharthan’s fellow students who knew about the mob trial at the college. The commission members had been staying in the district since Monday and they collected the statements of students and college staff.

Father of accused in Sidharthan case found dead

The father of the accused in the case related to the death of Pookode Veterinary College student Sidharthan was found dead at his home on Friday. Vijayan, the father of V Adithya who was involved in the case, was found dead at his home in Panthirikkara. The preliminary conclusion is that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. The body was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Vijayan was working as a teacher at Perumanna GLP school.