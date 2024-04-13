Opportunities galore, Kozhikode chases lift

Known for a vibrant culture and progressive attitude, Kozhikode is the proud recipient of UNESCO’s City of Literature tag. Now, try boarding a train from the city during peak hours, and all sense of elation disappears into thin air.

“Travelling by the Parasuram Express is a most agonising experience,” says Jossey Chungath, a regular commuter.

He says the Railways, despite recent incidents of women fainting amid heavy rush, hasn’t made any proposal to introduce new services or add coaches to existing trains.

“The trains are jam-packed and the daily commuters are put to hardship. More than 300 people travel in a coach having a capacity to seat 72 passengers,” points out Malabar Development Council president C E Chakkunny.

Inadequate transportation facilities remains the biggest worry for the residents of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. While the narrow city roads cause huge traffic snarl-ups, people hope the completion of highway development will offer some relief. As for the business community, the demand is for better air connectivity and cargo operations from Karipur airport.