PDP extends support to LDF, says safeguarding Constitution crucial

KOCHI : A meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held on Friday decided to extend political support to the LDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision was endorsed by party chairman Abdul Nasser Madani.

“Safeguarding the Constitution, secularism, and diversity holds greater significance for the nation’s future than any other issue. Under the BJP’s governance, the country’s economy has plummeted, with public-sector enterprises being handed over to corporate entities. Constitutional institutions are under the grip of fascism, while unemployment and inflation have surged. The government is fostering communalism, disregarding the pressing concerns of the people. The enforcement of the CAA is an attempt to divide the people. In light of these circumstances, the party extends its support for the LDF, which is committed to an unwavering battle against fascism,” said a press release issued by PDP state general secretary V M Aliyar.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar delivered the keynote address at the meeting.