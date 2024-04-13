‘Resilient and cheap’: Chinese ‘kani konna’ gaining traction

KOCHI : In a trend that has been gaining momentum over the years, kani konna, or golden shower, which assumes an important place in the Malayali’s Vishukkani arrangements, is facing stiff competition from imported artificial varieties from China.

Artificial golden shower is being preferred for its longer shelf life, resilience in all weather conditions and lower prices, said traders.

While fresh flowers reach the Kerala markets mostly from Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ooty, the artificial ones are from Chinese cities such as Kunming, Beijing, etc.

“China supplies around 95% of the artificial flowers around the world. Some of it make their way here through markets in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Most of the supply comes directly from China,” Titten Simon, a Kochi-based wholesale florist and dealer, said. The artificial golden shower is actually not an exact copy of our golden shower, but the similarity in shape and colour make up for it, he said.

The artificial golden shower is made of cloth and they marked their debut in local markets in recent years. “In the initial days, it failed to appeal to customers because of the devotional connection with Lord Krishna. But in later years, the demand for artificial golden showers jumped during Vishu days,” said Binto Varghese, who runs a decorative flower shop in Ernakulam market.

“Nowadays, the artificial golden shower is in demand among customers,” he said. The flower is made of cloth and costs `210 for 12 pieces. Higher quality ones cost `240. “These are washable and recyclable, making them highly sought after,” said Binto.

Manjusha Sivaraman, a resident of Kalamassery HMT colony, who is a regular to Ernakulam market, pointed out that golden showers are an irreplaceable item for Malayalis looking to arrange a proper Vishukkani. “We prefer the real one. But due to high cost and shortage, we are also considering the artificial ones to arrange Vishukkani. It is also pleasant to see both types in a single bowl,” she said.

According to K Prakashan, a party activist, artificial golden showers are also being used to decorate campaign booths. “More than its mythical connection to Lord Krishna and prosperity, these yellow flowers are bringing fresh energy to the election campaign,” he added.