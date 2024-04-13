Sinking SHGs: Poll campaign in Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies sheds light on woes of a coastal lifeline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As political parties intensify their campaigning in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies, local women voters have been raising issues linked to livelihoods and the deteriorating quality of life.

A major concern has been the stagnation of self-help groups (SHGs), which have been a key source of income of nearly 20,000 women. Across these constituencies, 986 women SHGs and 78 involving men were involved in producing consumer items like pickles, jams, dry fish, and soaps. Managed by the Trivandrum Social Service Society (TSSS), under the Latin archdiocese of Trivandrum, many of these SHGs have now gone defunct, which has had a ripple effect throughout the region. Janet Cleetus, a fisherwoman from Valiyathura, blamed political parties for not addressing the livelihood concerns of people. “Both men and women are struggling. The supplementary income generated by women is essential for running families. When women withdraw from SHGs, it impacted families,” she said. According to Janet, women have even taken to drug peddling to tide over the dire situation.

Mary Joseph, an elderly woman from Poonthura, said that after her dry fish-producing SHG closed down, her sole source of income has been her welfare pension. Patrick Thope, state secretary of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), said SHGs were inclusive, ensuring the participation of women from all communities in the coastal areas. SHGs started declining last February, following the church-led protest against Vizhinjam port. According to Fr Ashlin Jose, director of TSSS, the central government refused to renew the NGO’s permit to receive contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

“The decision dealt a severe blow to the functioning of TSSS, which was formed in 1955. The government refused to renew the registration citing national security concerns. In effect, it affected the lives and livelihood of 2-3 lakh people, consisting of fisherfolk, dalits, farmers and others in the unorganised sector,” he added. Foreign contributions accounted for 85% of the Rs 10 crore annual budget of the TSSS. When funds became hard to come by, the NGO reduced the activities of SHGs, adoption of poor families, rehabilitation and skilling centres. The impact of the decline in activities became evident during the recent coastal swell surge that left several houses inundated. “Earlier, women on the ground used to mobilise themselves and initiate cleaning activities using safety gear provided by our health clubs. This time, however, there was a considerable delay before the administration swung into action,” Fr Ashlin said.