Suresh Gopi fit to be MP: Thrissur mayor

THRISSUR : Sparking a controversy, Thrissur’s LDF-backed mayor M K Varghese said on Friday that NDA candidate Suresh Gopi is fully fit to be an MP and that he had proved it through his actions over the years.

Slamming the remark, UDF candidate K Muraleedharan alleged a CPM-BJP deal in the constituency had become clear as the LDF is in power in Thrissur corporation. Earlier in the day, Suresh Gopi visited the corporation office to seek votes from the staff. He also met Varghese in the mayor’s chamber.

Speaking to reporters covering the friendly visit, the mayor hailed Suresh Gopi for his assistance of Rs 1 crore for the development of Sakthan Market while a Rajya Sabha MP.

Though he later convened a press meet and said V S Sunl Kumar, the LDF candidate, was “extraordinary”, his comments on Suresh Gopi has become a headache for the Left front.

Muraleedharan alleged the mayor’s voice was actually Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand. “Sunil Kumar took the initiative to bring Varghese on board for the LDF to gain power. Now, by endorsing Suresh Gopi, Varghese has rejected not only Muraleedharan but also Sunilkumar,” he said. Varghese, an independent, had supported LDF and demanded the mayor’s post.