The bad and ugly

KOZHIKODE : For many, news about precious lives being lost to trivial issues during elections in a state like Kerala would come as a huge surprise.

However, violence is deeply ingrained in the politics of the state, especially north Malabar. There, every election is an immensely challenging time for the police, and they have to be on their toes to maintain law and order in hotspots of violence.

However, despite their best efforts, some situations spiral out of control. March 23, 1987, when the assembly elections were held was one such incident.

It started as a normal day. However, an argument between CPM and Congress workers at a polling booth in Kayyar threw everything out of gear. Things got heated. Plantholi Krishnan, a Congress booth agent, was stabbed and killed.

“News of the murder spread like wildfire. Congress workers assembled at Cheemeni town, considered the party’s stronghold. Congress (I) sympathisers and some anti-social elements later rushed to the CPM office at Cheemeni town with deadly weapons, continuously pelting stones at the office,” said the records at Cheemeni police station. It said there were around 40 CPM party workers near the office.

“They rushed inside and bolted the doors and windows. However, some extreme anti-social elements who were among the aggrieved Congress (I) workers collected dry grass from the vicinity, placed it near the office and set them ablaze with petrol,” said the police records. The office caught fire. CPM workers tried to escape but were attacked by the mob with deadly weapons.

“Five CPM workers – Alavalappil Ambu, Kunhappan, C Koran, M Koran and Kunhikannan – were brutally murdered on the spot,” said the records.

Soon, violence erupted at places like Cheruvathur, Thimiri and Chebrakanam. Following the incident, a police station was set up at Cheemeni. According to the Congress, three persons, M M Jose, K P Surendran and Abraham, who were allegedly involved in the violence, were murdered one by one by CPM within three years.

In 1995, the murder of V Dasan, the Congress block president at Anthoor panchayat in Kannur, following the local body elections had shocked the state.

Dasan had fielded candidates in all wards of the panchayat against the CPM. An unthinkable act. No party at the time dared oppose the CPM, which enjoyed brute majority in the local body. Dasan was murdered two months post polls, allegedly by CPM workers.

There have also been rare incidents of booth capturing reported in Kerala.

“Crimes like booth capturing are very rare in Kerala compared to northern states. We had one such incident in Thalassery taluk during the local body elections in 2000,” recalled retired SP Subhash Babu N.

“Re-pollings had been ordered in booths under Panur, Kolavallur and Koothuparamba police station limits. Three SPs, Vijay Sakhare, Ajith Kumar and I, were given the charge of the stations. I was in charge of Panur station. CPM workers took out a massive protest march to the polling booth at Mokeri, and hurled bombs at us. We had to resort to firing. Fortunately, none was injured,” Subhash said.