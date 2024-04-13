The bad and ugly

KOZHIKODE : For many, news about precious lives being lost to trivial issues during elections in a state like Kerala would come as a huge surprise.
However, violence is deeply ingrained in the politics of the state, especially north Malabar. There, every election is an immensely challenging time for the police, and they have to be on their toes to maintain law and order in hotspots of violence.
However, despite their best efforts, some situations spiral out of control. March 23, 1987, when the assembly elections were held was one such incident.
It started as a normal day. However, an argument between CPM and Congress workers at a polling booth in Kayyar threw everything out of gear. Things got heated. Plantholi Krishnan, a Congress booth agent, was stabbed and killed.
“News of the murder spread like wildfire. Congress workers assembled at Cheemeni town, considered the party’s stronghold. Congress (I) sympathisers and some anti-social elements later rushed to the CPM office at Cheemeni town with deadly weapons, continuously pelting stones at the office,” said the records at Cheemeni police station. It said there were around 40 CPM party workers near the office.
“They rushed inside and bolted the doors and windows. However, some extreme anti-social elements who were among the aggrieved Congress (I) workers collected dry grass from the vicinity, placed it near the office and set them ablaze with petrol,” said the police records. The office caught fire. CPM workers tried to escape but were attacked by the mob with deadly weapons.
“Five CPM workers – Alavalappil Ambu, Kunhappan, C Koran, M Koran and Kunhikannan – were brutally murdered on the spot,” said the records.
Soon, violence erupted at places like Cheruvathur, Thimiri and Chebrakanam. Following the incident, a police station was set up at Cheemeni. According to the Congress, three persons, M M Jose, K P Surendran and Abraham, who were allegedly involved in the violence, were murdered one by one by CPM within three years.
In 1995, the murder of V Dasan, the Congress block president at Anthoor panchayat in Kannur, following the local body elections had shocked the state.
Dasan had fielded candidates in all wards of the panchayat against the CPM. An unthinkable act. No party at the time dared oppose the CPM, which enjoyed brute majority in the local body. Dasan was murdered two months post polls, allegedly by CPM workers.
There have also been rare incidents of booth capturing reported in Kerala.
“Crimes like booth capturing are very rare in Kerala compared to northern states. We had one such incident in Thalassery taluk during the local body elections in 2000,” recalled retired SP Subhash Babu N.
“Re-pollings had been ordered in booths under Panur, Kolavallur and Koothuparamba police station limits. Three SPs, Vijay Sakhare, Ajith Kumar and I, were given the charge of the stations. I was in charge of Panur station. CPM workers took out a massive protest march to the polling booth at Mokeri, and hurled bombs at us. We had to resort to firing. Fortunately, none was injured,” Subhash said.
Retired IPS officer Alexander Jacob, who served in ASP and DIG in Malabar said the police alone cannot stop this vicious cycle of violence.
“In my report I had suggested various solutions, including job creation, to resolve the issue. Unemployed youths were the ones who usually engaged in political violence,” he said.
Things had been peaceful this Lok Sabha elections. Until April 5, when a bomb went off while being made in Panur. Suddenly, memories of political violence, including the murders of Shuhaib, Shukkur, Kripesh, Sarathlal and T P Chandrasekharan came flooding back.
“There is no doubt the bombs were being made to target CPM’s political rivals. They could be UDF leaders or workers as RSS is no longer CPM’s enemies,” alleged Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate in Vadakara LS constituency. He said the CPM resorts to bombs while Congress depends on people.
The explosion that gutted a jeep at Mudavanthery in Nadapuram, Kozhikode, earlier this week, gave CPM, on the defensive following the Panur blast, a chance to target UDF. As of now, it is being said that firecrackers kept inside the jeep had exploded. However, police are conducting further probe.
LDF election committee convener Valsan Panoli, however, alleged that the powerful blast aimed at derailing the peaceful election process. Recalling the blast at Narikkatteri in Nadapuram in 2010 that left five IUML workers dead, Valsan demanded a comprehensive probe into the latest incident.
One things is for sure. The Panur blast has dramatically changed the contours of campaigning in north Malabar with parties now focusing more on issues related to violence, while putting every other issue on the back burner.
MIND THE APP
Political ideologies aside, staying informed is a major prerequisite for a voter to make an informed choice this Lok Sabha elections. However, in this digital age, where both real and fake information are just a few clicks away, navigating the labyrinth that is the internet to find a credible source of knowledge is a task easier said than done. TNIE lists out some mobile apps by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that would make a voter’s quest for knowledge a lot easier ahead of April 26, voting day.
KYC: Know Your Candidate
Allows voters to learn about the criminal background of the candidates contesting in their constituency. It also lets provide information about the nature of the alleged crime and the current status of the case. Nominations and affidavits filed by the candidates are also available for download.
How to use
Download from the Google Play or App Store (iOS)
Select the Lok Sabha constituency
Search for candidates
C VIGIL
Lets people register their complaints related to the Lok Sabha elections, including any violations of the Model Code of Conduct by any candidate or party. The ECI promises action within 100 minutes of receiving the complaint.
How to use
Download from the Google Play or App Store (iOS)
Provide your contact number and OTP
To register a complaint, take a photograph or video of the violation using the app and upload it within five minutes
The app automatically identifies the location
Saksham App
Provides customised services to people with disabilities (PwDs). It’s features include: Voice assistance for the visually impaired, text-to-speech facility for those who are hearing impaired, accessibility features like high contrast and large fonts, information on polling stations, including their location and contact details of polling officials, and a facility that lets PwDs file complaints.
How to use
Download from the Google Play or App Store (iOS)
Provide name, address, and mobile number.
Select state, district and assembly constituency.
Voter helpline
Comes with a user-friendly interface that allows citizens to submit the forms with a few simple steps. The app aims to provide a single point of service and information delivery to voters across the country. Among other things, the app allows voters search their name in electoral roll, register/modify your voter registration, download your digital photo voter slip, file complaints, and get election-related news and updates.
How to begin:
Download from the Google Play or App Store (iOS)
Login with the contact number
Give voter’s contact details and register
Just for officials
ESMS
The ESMS mobile app is used to digitise data for intercepted/seized items (Cash/liquor/drugs/ precious metal/freebies/other Items) directly from the field through the app when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. This is only for election officers and states.
Panur blast: Cong seeks EC intervention
The Congress has sought the intervention of the Election Commission in ordering a CBI probe into the bomb blast that took place at Panur in Vadakara constituency on April 5. Addressing a news conference here on Friday, KPCC acting president M M Hassan said he has written to the Chief Election Commissioner expressing doubts over the entire episode.