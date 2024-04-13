TNIE agent dies in road accident

KOCHI : A circulation agent of The New Indian Express died after a truck mounted with a piling rig hit him at Chendamangalam Junction on the North Paravoor-Aluva road stretch in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased is Soman, 72, of Kuruppanthara House, Nandikulangara, North Paravoor.

It was around 3.30 am when a Tamil Nadu registered piling rig-mounted truck collided with a car coming from the opposite side and lost control before hitting Soman who was riding a cycle to distribute newspapers. Later, the truck stopped after hitting a nearby building which was partially damaged. Though rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead. The passenger inside the car also suffered injuries in the accident.

The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy and cremation was held. The deceased is survived by wife K C Rama, daughters Varsha and Megha and sons-in-law Sibu Padikal and V J Aneesh.