Use of polarisation to silence opponents doesn’t suit Bharat: Mar Thoma Metropolitan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, supreme head of the Mar Thoma Church, has raised concern over use of communal polarisation and pressure tactics by parties to silence opponents.

“Using communal polarisation and pressure tactics to silence or threaten opponents does not suit democratic Bharat,” he said in a message in ‘Sabha Tharaka’, the Church’s mouthpiece. He urged all to analyse contemporary political developments before exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. He urged members of the community to work for an election and government that does not deviate from basic tenets of the Constitution.

In a veiled criticism of the Union government, the metropolitan said, “It will be dangerous to use the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to divide people, flare up communal feelings and sabotage basic principles of Constitution. The move to differentiate Indian citizens having equal rights has to be opposed.”

The metropolitan said rulers were sent by God to wipe off people’s tears. “They should not forget their responsibility to establish Dharma when the weak are being attacked,” he said, while expressing concern over the dangerous transformation of society that is not disturbed by denial of rights and violence.

“Parties have the duty to develop a responsible society out of desperate crowds. They should not convert society into mobs of weak people indulging in hero worship,” he said. He also condemned the alleged indifference of the Union and state governments towards human-wildlife conflicts. “The government fixes a few lakhs as the price for every human life lost and shirks its responsibility,” he said. The metropolitan said nearly 650 people have been killed in Kerala in such attacks since 2017. “Government should devise a permanent solution to the terrible situation,” he said.