THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala is expected to get much-needed relief from the sweltering heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, across the state for the next six days.

A cyclonic circulation over the sea near Kanyakumari, fuelled by easterly winds, resulted in widespread rainfall across the state on Friday. Areas experiencing rainfall in the morning saw a noticeable drop in maximum temperature compared to those receiving rain in the evening.

Following the rain, Punalur, one of the hottest places in the state, recorded a drop in maximum temperature from 38.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday to 34 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Palakkad witnessed a dip in mercury levels by 1 degree Celsius on Friday. At 39.1 degrees Celsius, Vellanikara in Thrissur was the hottest place in the state on Friday.

Southern districts likely to receive more rain

Weather experts said apart from rain, cloudy sky also contributed to reducing maximum temperatures in various areas. They predict more rain in the southern regions compared to the north in the next few days.

“The proximity to the cyclonic circulation in the Comorin area resulted in heavy rainfall in the southern districts. These areas are likely to experience widespread rainfall in the next 2-3 days, while rainfall in the northern regions will be more isolated. The path of the cyclonic circulation will determine the extent of rainfall in the coming days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

“Normally, summer rain falls in the afternoon, but strong easterly winds have triggered rain in various places from the morning itself,” he added.

According to the IMD’s Friday report, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected across South Peninsular India over the next two days.

Max rainfall on Friday

Mavelikkara (Alappuzha) - 9cm

Kumarakom (Kottayam) - 6cm

Kurudamannil (P’thitta) - 5cm

Kottayam and Karumadi AWS (Alappuzha) - 4cm each

Source: IMD