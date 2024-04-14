10 crore units of power stolen in Kerala since March 2021: APTS report

The APTS conducted more than 1,00,000 inspections and the highest number of thefts were reported during the 2023-24 financial year. During this window, a theft of 4.42 crore units of power was detected, which translated to a loss of Rs 48 crore for the board. The highest amount was also recovered during the period as Rs 28.32 crore was remitted, including arrears.

Chief Vigilance Officer Prasanthan said commercial establishments were found to be more engaged in power theft compared to domestic consumers. He said there were also instances of misusing connections given for agricultural and domestic uses for commercial purposes.

“We have been taking strong actions against the offenders indulged in unlawful activities such as power theft. Due to our sustained efforts, we have been able to plug the power theft, which drains the resources of the board,” he said.

The department during these years had filed 21 police cases against the offenders, as per the documents of the APTS.

The APTS has seven officers in each district to carry out its activities.

Once a malpractice is detected, the assessment of the loss incurred by the board due to the act is done by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the respective electrical section. The accused, who were served the penalty notice, can file an appeal against the fine amount before the appellate authority in the board or take the legal route. However, they have to furnish 50 per cent of the penalty amount before moving an appeal.

