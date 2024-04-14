Centre defaults social security pension in Kerala, says government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: About 6. 8 lakh beneficiaries of the government’s social security pension scheme got lesser amounts this time. According to the state government, the Central government is yet to sanction its share and hence these pensioners will get Rs 400-Rs 1000 less for the instalments disbursed in the wake of the festival season.

The state government had taken steps to give the full amount by bearing the Central share for the time being and adjust it when the central share arrives. Though this money was transferred to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), through which the central share is given, the beneficiaries did not get money.

The Union government cited technical glitches in the PFMS for the delay. Finance department sources said the issue occurred last month as well. As many as 1.94 lakh persons received lower amounts then. The Union government could not complete distribution even three weeks after the state government distributed its share.