Challans for motor vehicle violations delayed in Kerala, AI cams to continue keeping eagle eye

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AI cameras overseeing traffic enforcement in the state remain vigilant, yet more than 25 lakh motorists caught for violations await their challans, resulting in the perception of suspended enforcement. Keltron, which has been tasked with camera operations, halted postal challan delivery due to unpaid dues exceeding Rs 25 crore, stretching from September 2023.

However, transport department officials say the issue is merely bureaucratic and that once resolved the challans will start reaching motorists.

“Challan issuance by post was suspended earlier this year. It has created a huge backlog. There is also the general feeling that the cameras have stopped functioning. But we have been issuing e-challans to violators without much delay,” said an officer with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).

He pointed out that traffic enforcement using cameras had helped considerably reduce the number of accidents and accident deaths. “We made a good start when the cameras resulted in a 60% reduction in fatalities last June when the project was launched. The number of daily deaths has come down from 12. But it has not declined to the extent anticipated,” said the officer.

According to MVD, the number of road accidents fell to 4,010 in 2023 from 4,317 the previous year. Keltron registered over 50 lakh offences in the last 10 months. However, it has sent only 25 lakh challans by post pending clearance of dues.

“As per the agreement, Keltron should get Rs 11 crore every three months. However, the government paid only for the first three months. Moreover, the deal was for sending 25 lakh challans. But the number of offences detected has doubled. We cannot continue without clearing the backlog because we have to cover the capital and operational expenditure,” said a source with Keltron.