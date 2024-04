KOCHI: The Ernakulam Sub Court has ordered freezing the bank accounts of 'Parava Films' and its partner who produced the recent hit movie Manjummel Boys.

The order was issued following a petition filed by Aroor native Siraj Valiyathara Hameed who alleged that producers of the movie cheated after taking money from him.

The bank accounts of 'Parava Films' and partner Shawn Antony would be frozen following the court order. Around Rs 40 crore was deposited in these bank accounts.