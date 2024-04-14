D K Shivakumar to campaign for Tharoor in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 12 days left for the Lok Sabha election, several star campaigners from the Congress camp are making a beeline for Kerala next week. Wayanad Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi will attend the Congress Maha Rally being held in Kozhikode at 6 pm on Monday.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to campaign for Shashi Tharoor. He is also scheduled to attend a road show on Mattannur-Iritty stretch and also a public programme there. On the same day, Shivakumar is also scheduled to attend a programme at Nadapuram under Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency followed by Koduvally in Kozhikode and Tanur in Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.
CWC leader A K Antony will be attending a family meeting at Jagathy which comes under his home ward. Apart from Shashi Tharoor, and Congress state president-in charge M M Hassan, Mariamma Oommen, wife of former CM Oommen Chandy will also be attending the family meeting. Due to failing health, Antony had decided not to go for campaigning.
