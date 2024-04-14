Kerala

D K Shivakumar to campaign for Tharoor in Kerala

Due to failing health, Antony had decided not to go for campaigning.
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 12 days left for the Lok Sabha election, several star campaigners from the Congress camp are making a beeline for Kerala next week. Wayanad Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi will attend the Congress Maha Rally being held in Kozhikode at 6 pm on Monday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to campaign for Shashi Tharoor. He is also scheduled to attend a road show on Mattannur-Iritty stretch and also a public programme there. On the same day, Shivakumar is also scheduled to attend a programme at Nadapuram under Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency followed by Koduvally in Kozhikode and Tanur in Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.

CWC leader A K Antony will be attending a family meeting at Jagathy which comes under his home ward. Apart from Shashi Tharoor, and Congress state president-in charge M M Hassan, Mariamma Oommen, wife of former CM Oommen Chandy will also be attending the family meeting. Due to failing health, Antony had decided not to go for campaigning.

K’taka strongman

Election 2024

