D K Shivakumar to campaign for Tharoor in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 12 days left for the Lok Sabha election, several star campaigners from the Congress camp are making a beeline for Kerala next week. Wayanad Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi will attend the Congress Maha Rally being held in Kozhikode at 6 pm on Monday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to campaign for Shashi Tharoor. He is also scheduled to attend a road show on Mattannur-Iritty stretch and also a public programme there. On the same day, Shivakumar is also scheduled to attend a programme at Nadapuram under Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency followed by Koduvally in Kozhikode and Tanur in Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency.