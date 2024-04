KOCHI: The survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case expressed shock over the report of a judicial probe into the alleged unauthorised access of a memory card containing the visuals of the assault while it was in the custody of court.

“It’s tragically shocking,” the survivor wrote on her Instagram handle. She expressed concern that her right to privacy has been violated as the hash value of the memory card got changed multiple times.

Recently, the High Court had ordered the District Principal Sessions Court, which is conducting trial of the case, to provide a copy of the report to the survivor.

“While privacy is an individual’s fundamental right, what has been denied through the multiple changes to the hash value of the visuals-containing memory card in the (custody of the) court is the right granted to me as an individual by the Constitution of this country. And, it’s very scary to know that my privacy is not currently safe in this court,” she noted.

She said when the survivor faces such bad experiences from the part of the court, which is bound to fortify justice, it’s the victims who are shattered.