Legal tangles to delay Keralite Abdul Rahim’s release from Saudi prison

KOZHIKODE : Attempts to release Kozhikode native Abdul Rahim, who is in a jail in Saudi Arabia, have now entered the second phase. Although collecting Rs 34 crore was thought to be an impossible mission, with the strong will of Malayalis all around the world the money was collected two days ahead of the target. But there are still many obstacles ahead to bring Abdul Rahim home.

The Legal Aid Committee in Riyadh has informed the Indian Embassy that they have collected Rs 34 crore to pay the blood money to the family of the 15-year-old Saudi national who accidently lost his life owing to an inadvertent error on Rahim’s part. A meeting with the lawyer of the Saudi family was held on Saturday. As the next step the victim’s family’s consent to quash the death sentence must be communicated to the court to start the legal proceedings to quash the death penalty.

“If the court approves, the collected Rs 34 crore will be transferred through the Indian Embassy to an account opened exclusively for the purpose in the name of the Saudi family. After that, an order cancelling the death sentence should be issued. There should be an effective intervention from the side of the Indian Embassy in the matter,” the Abdul Rahim Legal Aid Committee in Riyadh said.