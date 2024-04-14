Look-out notice issued against Kerala man who married and defrauded lecturer

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) has issued a look-out notice against a Sreekaryam native who duped a college lecturer into marriage using a fake identity and allegedly siphoned off Rs 10.27 lakh and 101 sovereigns of gold from her. The accused is Shajahan M N.

Shajahan met the woman through a matrimonial website, Crime Branch DySP Rajmohan said.

“The parents of the woman, who belonged to the Nair community and had been separated from her first husband, posted an advertisement on a matrimonial website for remarriage. Shajahan too posted an advertisement in the name of Mukundan Nair and approached the woman’s family, claiming that his parents had died and his brother was working as a doctor in the UK," Rajmohan said.

He also made them believe that he was working abroad and created a fake SSLC certificate to show them. Unfortunately, the victim’s family members did not inquire much about him. He even went to the engagement ceremony alone and later, for the marriage, he hired seven persons to pose as his relatives,” he added.