Old whines & new bottlenecks: A look at how poll demands in Kerala have remained stagnated over the decades

KOCHI: The symphony of election season is on — a grand performance where the orchestra of issues and demands plays on repeat. One might assume Lok Sabha elections are all about grand national visions and bold policies, but instead, they often turn into a jukebox of local grievances and parochial interests.

Unemployment, inflation, and higher minimum support price for crops are the chart-toppers on this playlist. However, the evolving desires and demands of Kerala’s people, too often sidelined by politicians chasing wins with emotional hooks, cannot be ignored.

And, what about those perennial favorites that remain elusive? The Sabari rail project, the alternate route to Wayanad, the long-awaited AIIMS in Kerala, the railway coach factory…. these promises have, for long, stagnated in a waiting room of progress. Assessing them, sadly, is akin to flipping through outdated magazines.

The fluctuating fortunes of rubber farmers, who wield considerable influence in central Kerala and parts of north Kerala, are a major talking point in this election. George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers’ Association, highlighted low returns, soaring daytime temperatures, and encroachment by wild animals as some of the key issues

“While the prices of rubber and other crops are subject to market forces, and often reliant on the international market, the genuine demand of farmers for support during crises cannot be overlooked,” he said.

“Although certain interest groups have historically exploited farmers as bargaining tools, farmers possess the discernment to comprehend the underlying dynamics,” Valy added.