PVR- FEFKA standoff ends, Malayalam films to be screened at multiplexes

KOCHI : As the dispute between multiplex chain PVR and the Producers’ Association over the high virtual print fee (VPF) was resolved on Saturday, the former has decided to start booking on all their screens for Malayalam films, both new and previous releases, with immediate effect. The screening of the new and earlier released Malayalam films will restart soon at the PVR.
The dispute was resolved after businessman Yusuffali M A spoke to the top officials of PVR who agreed to screen Malayalam films across the country except in two centres — Forum Mall in Kochi and Miraj Cinemas in Kozhikode.
The screening of Malayalam films on screens under PVR was stopped on Thursday following a dispute over the high VPF at PVR in Forum Mall, Kochi.
“Our newly inaugurated 9-screen cinema, PVR Forum, Kochi, has been advised by the Producers Association to source Malayalam movie content exclusively through one channel, through the content mastering and distribution network run by the association,” stated a release from PVR.
“As a law-abiding member of the Indian film industry, we are unable to comply with the advice,” it added.
Two days after PVR took the decision, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) also announced that the PVR would not be allowed to screen Malayalam films until compensation is given to the makers of films like Aadujeevitham as they stopped screening the film for two days which resulted in financial losses to the producer.
Screening a film in PVR through content providers like the Qube, UFO or PXD costs around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in the first week which will gradually come down. As an alternative to the current system, the producers have launched Producers’ Digital Cinema (PDC), a content mastering unit. “We are not against the Qube or UFO. We are against VPF’s exploitation,” said Unnikrishnan.
PVR’s decision to stop screening several Malayalam films affected the prospects of Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham, Unni Mukundan-starrer Jai Ganesh, Vineeth-Pranav combo’s Varshangalkku Shesham and Fahad’s Aavesham. The screening of Aadujeevitham in PVR was stopped for one week after the release following the dispute.
Dispute resolved after Yusuffali intervened
