Rank list expires, civil police officer job aspirants’ protests in Kerala turn futile

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With the validity of the PSC rank lists of civil police officer (CPO) posts expired on Friday, job aspirants have temporarily stopped their protests.
They hope the government may extend the validity of the list for two years or at least till the publication of the next rank list. A court hearing on the same is scheduled for next week.
“The government said that there are not enough vacancies to be filled. Most of them in the rank list would not be able to write another exam as they have crossed the age limit. Surprisingly a High Court judgment provisionally reported 312 vacancies for the post of police constable (Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV) on Friday which was unprecedented and without the knowledge of any departments.
Except for KAP1V, the other seven battalions only have 38 reported vacancies combined, raising questions about potential political influence. We are currently investigating further details surrounding the judgment,” said Vignesh B C and Bhagyanadh V S who are among the protesting aspirants.
The rank list released in 2023, saw only 3,383 candidates appointed out of 13,975 aspirants, leaving many without opportunities. Despite available vacancies, only 24% of the rank holders have been appointed. With time running out on their rank list, protesters had demanded an extension of the expiring tenure or making the maximum possible appointments within this month.