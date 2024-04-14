Samastha leader to campaign for IUML in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Even while the CPM is eyeing the votes of the anti-IUML section in the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, a leader of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has made it clear that he will openly canvass votes for the Muslim League.

Nasar Faizi Koodathayi, SYS state secretary and general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Qutbah, (SKJQ), told TNIE that he will attend the family meetings of the party as part of the campaign for the upcoming elections. He, however, was quick to add that he will be participating in the campaigns in his individual capacity and not as the representative of the organisation.

SYS and SKJQ are the feeder outfits of Samastha, which had made it clear that the organisation has no political affiliation but the members can have their own political preferences.

Faizi’s post on Facebook in which he cautioned against the double standard of the CPM ‘in aiding the fascists and smuggling in liberal ideology’ has also become a topic of discussion in political circles. In the post, Faizi said that priority should be given to the Congress and the UDF in the fight against fascism, and all others including the CPM will come only after the Congress.