Strict directives by forest department leave Thrissur pooram organisers in a tough spot

Gireeshkumar, of Thiruvambady devaswom, said: “If percussion is allowed only 50 m away from the elephant parade, it will create a situation wherein the elephants will be standing in Thekkinkadu Maidan while the percussionists will have to perform from Swaraj Round. How can we conduct the festival with such instructions? As the organisers of the festival, we request those who issue such directions to at least visit the Thrissur Pooram venue once and then make such directions.”

Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation also called the circular absurd as it contains instructions that are impractical. “Issuing such instructions that are difficult to practise can only be considered as an attempt to sabotage the festivals in Kerala including Thrissur Pooram,” said K Mahesh of Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation.

The federation said that elephants wouldn’t be provided for rituals of Thrissur Pooram from April 16 if the circular is not withdrawn. “After months of hard work, we are here welcoming the pooram of the year. But what the forest department is doing now is dampening our spirits. Isn’t the government supposed to stand with us to organise the festival which is a symbol of religious harmony?” asked a festival fan.

Ministers hold talks, decide to withdraw the directive

As the uncertainty continued, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K Rajan held discussions with Forest Minister A K Saseendran. Following the talks, it was decided to withdraw the order. Since it was a public holiday on Saturday, an official order could not be issued, said sources.

A High Court order issued on April 12 has directed the authorities to follow the instructions in the circular issued by CCF while organising festivals, including Thrissur Pooram. The court also instructed Thrissur Pooram organisers to submit the fitness certificate of all elephants which are to be paraded in the festival by April 16 to it. “We don’t know what we will do about the direction as it is totally impractical. It is only for Thrissur Pooram that two teams of 25 experts, including forest, veterinary and police officers, examine the elephants to be paraded. No other festivals have such large arrangements taking public safety into account,” said Rajesh G, secretary, Paramekkavu Devaswom.