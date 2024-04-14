‘Swapnakoodu’ becomes a reality for Kerala teen on Vishu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For 13-year-old Sanju S, a student with disabilities, this Vishu will be all the more special as he is all set to relocate to a disability-friendly home on Monday. All thanks to a group of compassionate special educators of Kerala Resource Teachers’ Association (KRTA), who led the construction of ‘Swapnakoodu’, as a Vishu kaineettam to Sanju and his family who have been living in a tarpaulin-thatched mud house constructed on a land belonging to Sanju’s great grandfather.

“In the initial stages of our plan, there were just 14 members in the KRTA, all 0f whom dreamt of constructing a comfortable shelter for Sanju. It is then we arrived on the name ‘Swapnakoodu’ for Sanju’s new home,” said K S Vysakh, a Block Resource Centre (BRC)trainer.

The new home, the first of its kind for a person with disabilities, has ramps, rails, switchboards, low wash basins that can be easily accessible to Sanju, and other amenities to enhance his mobility. Sanju, who receives home-based education from the Kilimanoor BRC special educator M Muthukumar, was identified as lacking toilet facilities.