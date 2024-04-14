‘The Kerala Story’ alienated Muslims, says BJP candidate from Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Apparently dejected at the party’s poll strategy, BJP’s lone Muslim candidate in Kerala M Abdul Salam has said screening of the controversial movie ‘Kerala Story’ during the election time and the party’s inability to properly communicate to people its stand on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have alienated Muslims from it.

“Screening the movie during this election time will only help distance Muslims from the BJP. There are more than 20 crore Muslims in India. We should not keep them away from the mainstream. They should be in the mainstream to share governance,” Salam told TNIE on the sidelines of his campaign in Malappuram.

Referring to the controversy after he was denied permission to accompany the prime minister in his roadshow in Palakkad, Salam said the incident caused a lot of damage to the party. “The BJP state leadership could have avoided such an incident. Still, I defended my party,” he said. Salam’s name was excluded from the list after he reached Palakkad to join Narendra Modi on an official invitation.