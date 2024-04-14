Theft accused in Kerala gives police the slip, gets caught

KOCHI : An accused in a theft case who gave the police the slip after telling them that he had consumed poison was arrested on Saturday. The arrested person is Vishnu, 36, of Kuttichira, in Alappuzha.

Vishnu, who stole the mobile phone and money belonging to a youth after assaulting him at a hotel in Aluva in July 2023, was absconding after the incident. On Tuesday night, police took him into custody from Aluva. However, he told officials that he consumed poison. When police took him to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, he created a ruckus there. When the doctor attending Vishnu asked police to stand outside the examination room, he managed to flee from the place.

After the incident, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena constituted a special team which tracked Vishnu from a place in Kottayam. Police officials said that after escaping from the hospital, he went to various parts of the district before moving to Kottayam. The arrested person was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.