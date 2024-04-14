V D Satheesan seeks CBI probe into K-FON project

KOCHI: Unleashing a scathing criticism against the LDF government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the K-FON project. He said the project, which was initiated in 2017 at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and claimed to be completed within 18 months, has still not been implemented as of 2024.

“Initially, it was stated that free internet connections would be provided to 20 lakh people, but it was reduced to 1,000 each in 140 constituencies. In the end, even 7,000 people were not provided with free internet connections, and the companies appointed for it execution stopped the work. After the tender process, the tender amount of the Rs 1,000-crore project was increased to Rs 1,500 crore,” Satheesan said while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Saturday.

He said that, apart from the company, SRIT, another firm named Presadio, which is related to the chief minister’s relative, was also involved in the scam. “The opportunity to collect crores of rupees by bringing together companies of various forms is what the government has provided through K-FON,” he said.