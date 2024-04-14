Youth suffers stab injuries in clash in Kerala; two booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a latest incident of violence at Manaveeyam Veedhi in the state capital, a man suffered neck injuries during a clash between two groups of youngsters on Friday night. Dhanukrishnan, 37, a native of Chembazhanthy, is the injured. The Museum police have booked Shameer, 23, and Akhil, 22, both natives of Thiruvananthapuram, in connection with the case.
The incident occurred at 11.45pm on Friday. The two groups of three people each had reached the Manaveeyam Veedhi to shoot reels. The two groups got into a dispute after Dhanukrishnan and his brother Gokul Sekhar questioned Shameer and Akhil for allegedly misbehaving with a women in their group. Following this, the accused verbally and physically assaulted them and in the melee, Shameer slit Dhanukrishnan’s throat with a machete.
A seriously injured Dhanukrishnan was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. He is currently admitted to the ICU.
Following the incident, the museum police took Shameer and the woman into custody while Akhil fled the scene. On Saturday, the police released the woman and filed an FIR against Shameer and Akhil.
Ever since the opening of the Manaveeyam Veedhi, it has witnessed several incidents of violence. Though the museum police are a stone’s throw away from the area, they are unable to put an end to such crimes. A police aid-post is also there at the Veedhi. However, the officers are unable to execute their duties properly fearing backlash from youths who hover around the area until the wee hours.