Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament this time: PM Modi

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured that Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls here, he said that it will be a year of progress in Kerala and referred to the various promises and development programmes mentioned in the BJP's manifesto -- called 'Modi ki Guarantee' -- that was released on Sunday.

The PM also promised that once the NDA government comes back to power for a third time, it will commence survey work for ensuring bullet trains in north, east and south India similar to the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation.

Modi said that what happened in the country in the last 10 years of NDA rule was only a trailer as a lot more is left to be done for Kerala and India.