Kerala woman kills husband with wood while drinking, arrested

PATHANAMTHITTA: A woman allegedly killed her husband by hitting his head with a piece of wood, following a quarrel while they were drinking alcohol on Sunday night at Attathodu colony in Pathanamthitta.

The neighbours said that the deceased Ratnakaran (57), a native of Chittar, had left his first wife many years ago to stay with Shantha, a native of Attathodu.

They also said Shantha used to be thrashed when both of them got into drunken fights. Ratnakaran is also an accused in other police cases.

According to the neighbours, at around 9 pm last night, both of them got into an argument while drinking, after which Ratnakaran beat up Shanta and Shanta hit back Ratnakaran on the head with a piece of wood.

Ratnakaran was brought to the primary health center with deep head injuries, but by then he had died. After the inquest was completed, the body was sent to Pathanamthitta General Hospital for post-mortem.

Shantha has been arrested by the Pampa police and will be produced in court today.

Further investigations are going on, police said.