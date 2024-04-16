Brahmapuram: 47,000 tonnes of legacy waste processed, corporation tells Kerala HC

KOCHI : Kochi corporation informed the High Court that bio-mining being undertaken by Bhumi Green Energy at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant has progressed substantially and a total of 47,000 tonnes of legacy waste had been processed following the court order on March 18.

The corporation secretary said that 8,000 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) has been processed, while 48,000 tonnes has been removed from the site as of April 9, 2024.

The bio-mining project has seen substantial progress and the company has assured the civic body that it would be completed by end-May, the secretary said.

About the proposal to establish sanitary napkin incinerators in public buildings, including at the High Court and the office of the advocate general, the counsel for the corporation informed that in the first phase such incinerators would be established in or near schools and colleges and other public institutions where the need is critical.