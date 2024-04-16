CM Pinarayi tears into Congress for keeping mum on CAA

THRISSUR : Campaigning for LDF candidate V S Sunil Kumar in various parts of the Thrissur constituency on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Congress for its alleged silence on CAA and other major issues.

With electioneering for the Lok Sabha polls entering the final stage, Pinarayi addressed packed audiences at Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, and Chalakudy.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was introduced in 2019. Since then, there have been many protests across the country regarding the same. But we couldn’t see Congress in any of these protests,” he said.

Pinarayi also hit out at the Congress for not putting up the right resistance against the Sangh Parivar agenda being implemented by the BJP government.

“We know well the motive behind the amendments to the National Investigation Agency Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. But when these draconian legislations were passed, the Congress failed to protect the nation’s interest by opposing them,” he said. He alleged that when the UAPA amendment was put to vote in Parliament, only six MPs, including CPM’s A M Ariff, voted against it while the 19-member team of the UDF from Kerala was not even there.

He also criticised that under the BJP rule, India became a country with most number of poor and hungry people.

“Now, PM Modi has special interests in Kerala. But we all know how he treated us in the past. When Kerala faced the deluge of the century, the same PM-led Central government was in power. What was the stand taken by the Modi government at that time of extreme difficulty?” he asked. He pointed out that the Central government even cut the rightful share to the state during those days.

Pinarayi’s take