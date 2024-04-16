Health Minister Veena George urges caution against mosquito-borne diseases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Health Minister Veena George has urged caution against mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, malaria and filariasis, as intermittent rains continue in the state. She also emphasised the need to eliminate breeding sources to curb the spread of such viral diseases.

“Do not allow water stagnation inside or near houses. Precautions should be taken to avoid mosquito bites. Houses and surroundings should be kept clean,” said Veena, directing officials to strengthen the pre-monsoon cleaning activities.

A meeting held in March found that dengue cases are more prevalent in urban and coastal areas in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. The minister had directed the district-level officers to intensify field-level activities. The state reported over 1,400 dengue cases and one fatality in April.