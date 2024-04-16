Kerala government move to appoint KAS officers in mid-level posts at KSEB sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government’s decision to appoint seven Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) in the KSEB on a deputation basis has caught flak from all three employees’ unions of the board.

The KSEB Officers’ Association (CPM), the KSEB Workers Federation (AITUC) and the Kerala Electricity Officers’ Confederation (Congress) have come out strongly against the move, in fear of losing their chances for promotion.

They said that the move to appoint KAS officials on deputation is being made at a time when the state government is struggling to distribute at least one month’s pending Dearness Allowance or to revoke the cancelled long-term Power Purchase Agreement. They rued that the decision comes at a time when vacancies are being cut short citing financial constraints. It should be recalled that the KSRTC management had come out with a similar deputation plan, which was abandoned by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar following stiff opposition from the employees’ unions there. P S Prasanth of KEOC told TNIE that the decision of the board to bring in KAS officers in middle-level management posts is against the tri-party agreement.

“Prior to KSEB becoming a limited company, the board had entered into a tri-party agreement with the government and the trade unions/officers’ organisations that their promotion rules would be protected. Hence, posting KAS officers to middle-level management roles is a blatant violation of existing laws,” says Prasanth.

KSEB CMD Rajan N Khobragade, in a letter addressed to power secretary K Biju on April 6, had exuded confidence that the KAS officers will improve the overall administration and management of the board.

He had said that the seven KAS officers will be appointed as OSD in seven important units – IT, Planning and Supply Chain Management, Transmission, Distribution, Generation (both civil and electrical, one officer each), Law and Finance Administration departments.

“The circular also states that the OSDs shall be reporting directly to the CMD. Once the officers are attached to the KSEB, they will be posted in critical areas identified by the MD from time to time”, says the CMDs circular.

Major Concerns