Kozhikode couple prays for safe return of son on board seized Israel-linked cargo ship

KOZHIKODE : News that an Israel-linked cargo ship had been seized by Iran in the Gulf region on April 13 came as a bolt from the blue to Vishwanathan and Shyamala, an elderly couple from Velliparamba in Kozhikode.

Earlier that day, they had talked to Shyamnath, their son who is on-board MSC Aries, the cargo ship. Soon, the distressing news reached them. The Iranian military had seized the ship – having 25 crew members, including 17 Indians, on board – near the Strait of Hormuz. A call from the shipping firm’s Mumbai office had apprised the couple of the development.

“This is an extremely tough time for us...we are immensely concerned about our son’s safety. The firm said they have been unable to contact the crew following the ship’s seizure,” Vishwanathan told TNIE.

Shyamnath has been serving as the second engineer on MSC Aries for the past decade. He last came home in Velliparamba in September 2023, said his parents. “Two Malayalis, one from Palakkad and the other from Wayanad, are also aboard the vessel,” Vishwanathan said.

Shyamnath’s family is clinging on to the hope that interventions by the Union government will ensure the swift and safe return of their son and his colleagues. It is learnt that besides the 17 Indians, the crew comprises people from the Philippines, Pakistan, and Russia. As per official sources, India has reached out to Iran via diplomatic channels in Tehran and Delhi, seeking the well-being and prompt release of the 17 Indians.

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said it is collaborating closely with the authorities concerned to ensure the well-being of the 25 crew members and the vessel’s return .

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the ship’s seizure citing violations of maritime laws as reason. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intercepted the vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage, amid heightened tensions following a suspected Israeli strike on the Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1 to which Tehran had vowed retaliation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the External Affairs Ministry to ensure the safe return of the crew members.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, Pinarayi conveyed the Kerala government’s concerns over the well-being and safety of the crew.

Other Malayalis on board

Palakkad native Sumesh and Dhanesh P V of Wayanad are the other Malayalis besides Shyamnath on board MSC Aries, the seized vessel. Sumesh, a 32-year-old third officer, joined MSC four months ago and was due to return home in two months. Dhanesh, the second officer, sailed away eight months ago. His family members said he was eager to return so that he could see and hold his two-month-old daughter for the first time.

Rahul writes to external affairs min seeking Centre’s intervention

Rahul Gandhi, representing Wayanad constituency, has sent a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing grave concerns over the seizure of an Iranian ship with Indian crew members onboard. Rahul Gandhi demanded the Union government’s immediate intervention to ensure the safe return of all 17 crew members. He highlighted India’s moral obligation to contribute to peace efforts amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, and emphasised the need for proactive measures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of abrupt actions in the volatile geopolitical landscape. In his letter, Rahul echoed the sentiments of countless Indians eagerly awaiting the release of the detained sailors. As tensions continue to mount in West Asia, the timely resolution of this crisis remains a priority for both India and the international community.