LDF, UDF & NDA: Gujaratis in Kerala disenchanted with all

KOLLAM : As the Lok Sabha elections approach, excitement brews within the Gujarati community of Kerala.

Though most Malayali Gujaratis have traditionally leaned towards the BJP-led NDA in the LS polls, this time, there exists a certain distrust towards all three major fronts.And while the community’s wish for a strong Union government remains steadfast, dissatisfaction with the BJP and Congress is palpable.

“We have traditionally stayed aloof from politics; what we seek is a robust government for the country. While a significant portion of our community supports Narendra Modi and the BJP, there’s a shift especially among the youth, who prioritise development, employment opportunities, and a more conducive business environment, something lacking in our state,” says Shrenik Shah, a Gujarati community member in Kerala.

The community is primarily concentrated in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kannur, Kollam, and Malappuram districts. As per the Gujarati Community Association, there are 15,500 members in Kerala, with Ernakulam having the most Gujarati families at 540. Kollam and Malappuram have 10 and 5 families, respectively, the lowest. “Our community wielded significant influence in Kerala, but we now feel marginalised. The state government promised to renovate our Gujarati school, temples, and other heritage sites, but it seems they may take control of our heritage. Our numbers have dwindled, with our youngsters leaving and many planning to leave. We no longer hold the importance we did,” laments Dhruv Kumar Pandya, secretary of the Alleppey Gujarati Samaj, Alappuzha.

The Gujarati community, renowned for its business acumen, laments the neglect in industrial revival, particularly of spices and textiles sectors that have been hit due to Kerala’s business-unfriendly environment.

As per the Gujarati Association in Kerala, 47 community-owned industries in Kerala downed shutters in the last five years. The LS candidates have largely overlooked these issues, the members allege.

Says Kishorsbhi Shamji, a spice trader, “For five years, my company struggled to export our products. We advocated for the revival of coir, spices, copra, and tourism, but faced hurdles due to trade union militancy,” alleges Shamji. “We anticipated industrial revival under BJP’s Union government, but to no avail. Union Minister V Muraleedharan dismissed our concerns, citing indifference from the commerce minister. Now, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal deems subsidies unnecessary for businesses. We hoped for reforms under the LDF government, but harassment by trade unions persists. Our UDF MPs remained silent. Who can we trust? We’re left to just observe this election,” says Shamji, who