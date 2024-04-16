Musician K G Jayan passes away

KOCHI: Carnatic musician and music director K G Jayan passed away at his residence in Tripunithura on Tuesday morning.

The 89-year-old musician was suffering from age related ailments. An ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa, Jayan started his career as a musician sixty years ago, composing songs in association with his brother Vijayan and the music director combo of Jaya-Vijaya has gifted many heart touching devotional songs that are still revered by devotees .

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple opens everyday playing the song 'Sreekovil nada thurannu..... Actor Manoj K Jayan, one of the leading artists in Mollywood is his younger son. The body has been kept at Tripunithura government hospital mortuary and funeral will be held later.

Songs composed by Jaya-Vijaya for Malayalam movies like Dharma Sastha, Nirakudam, Sneham, Theruvugeetham had won much appreciation and the duo had composed songs for Tamil movies Padapooja, Shamukhapriya, and Pappathi.

After the death of his brother Vijayan in 1988, Jayan continued his career composing devotional songs and conducting concerts. The first Ayyappa devotional songs sung by singers K J Yesudas and K Jayachandran were composed by Jaya-Vijaya.

Born to Gopalan Thantri, one of the disciples of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, and Narayani Amma at Kadamboothra Madam in Kottayam on November 21, 1934, Jayan started learning Carnatic music along with his brother Vijayan, at the age of six and was staged his maiden performance at Kumaranalloor Devi temple in Kottayam four years later.

Nair Service Society founder Mannath Padmanabhan had advised Jaya-Vijaya to continue learning music after the duo sung a devotional song at the Hindu Mandalam meeting. Jayan completed his Ganabhooshanam music course from Swati Thirunnal Sangeetha Academy.