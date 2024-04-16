Tribal woman murders live-in partner in Pathanamthitta, held

PATHANAMTHITTA : A tribal woman allegedly killed her live-in partner by hitting his head and face several times with a piece of wood, following a quarrel on Sunday night at Attathodu colony in Pathanamthitta.

The deceased is Ratnakaran, 57, a native of Chittar. Ratnakaran had left his wife many years ago to stay with Shantha, a native of Attathodu tribal settlement near Nilakkal.

According to neighbours, Ratnakaran used to consume alcohol regularly and used to physically assault Shantha. The police said the incident occurred around 9pm. An argument broke out between Ratnakaran and Shantha at their house and the latter hit Ratnakaran’s head several times with a piece of wood in the presence of other family members. Though the family rushed Ratnakaran to a primary health centre, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the incident happened under the influence of alcohol. After the inquest was completed, his body was sent to Pathanamthitta General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Shantha was arrested by the Pampa police on Monday morning. Further investigations are going on, said Pampa Circle Inspector.