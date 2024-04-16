Winds of change...which way?

Change. That is certain in Thrissur, at least in getting a new member of parliament to represent the constituency. But the residents of the cultural and banking capital of Kerala want a much broader change, one that would perhaps transform theirs into a metropolitan city.
Thrissur has always been a hub of aspirations, with its residents deeply connected to trade, excelling in lending, and pioneering early chit funds that have evolved into popular banks. This Tier 2 city boasts one of the highest concentrations of millionaires in India and is home to six listed companies.
Amidst this backdrop, voters across the constituency are clamouring for swifter development and rapid transformation of infrastructure to match their aspirations. Exposed to better amenities abroad and in major cities in the country, the people of Thrissur are no longer satisfied with incremental growth and are asserting that change is imperative.
In stark contrast to the neighbouring Chalakudy, electioneering is vibrant in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Election fervour saturates the area adjacent the Potta-Perambra junction, the southern gateway to the constituency. Streets are bedecked with towering hoardings and walls adorned with colourful posters and banners. Despite the oppressive heat, party workers from all three fronts are fervently immersed in their campaign endeavours. On the road leading to Iranjalakuda, Rani Anilkumar operates a small eatery at Kallettumkara, its structure extending onto the pavement and sheltered by a blue polyethylene sheet.
Preparing fritters, she expresses her discontent. “People are yearning for development and change. Let there be change,” she remarks.
In a light-hearted manner, Rani raises concerns about the future of her children and the lack of opportunities in the state. Travelling along the Irinjalakuda-Thrissur road, it is but inevitable that the now infamous Karuvannur grabs attention.
Despite recent controversies, the headquarters of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank remains operational, albeit with some customers extending their loan tenures. K R Rajesh, CEO of the bank, assures that the issues are being addressed. On deputation from the Kerala Bank for the past three months, he acknowledges that pending cases are causing delays. “Our branches are fully operational. The three supermarkets and medical stores affiliated to the bank are also open. In the past month alone, we’ve recovered `9.48 crore. Though excluded from the statewide mobilisation drive, we’ve managed to mobilise deposits amounting to Rs 68 lakh,” he says.
Residing behind the bank, Johnson P P highlights the dissatisfaction among numerous customers. “Many depositors are awaiting funds from the bank. However, the impact of the recent scandal is expected to be limited in the electoral arena,” he opines.
Johnson also emphasises that the rational voters of Thrissur are not easily swayed by religious leaders. “They have minimal influence in the election process,” he says.
In Thrissur town, the landscape is dominated by a plethora of hoardings and posters featuring the three prominent candidates. The NDA candidate, Suresh Gopi, has erected massive hoardings alongside those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging tangible benefits for the people. LDF’s V S Sunil Kumar is depicted in posters and cutouts with a diverse crowd, showcasing his local popularity. Taking the two on for the UDF is K Muraleedharan, Congress’ surprise pick for the seat, who is portrayed in one of his hoardings as receiving blessings from an elderly lady.
The electors face a challenge in weighing the merits of the three formidable candidates. Suresh Gopi, an actor-politician, promises change and rapid transformation for the region, while Muraleedharan boasts deep familial and political roots in the area. On the other hand, Sunil Kumar has earned trust through his journey from a student leader to MLA and minister, resonating with the local community.
K V Joy, a trader who once operated a students’ hostel near the Swaraj Round, says: “It’s shaping up to be a closely contested election that could go down to the wire.”
Achukuttan Pezheril, a retired government employee, laments the deliberate negligence of development by all political parties in the region. He emphasises that despite the town’s huge potential and the people’s willingness to invest, political barriers hinder progress, leading to widespread frustration.
Residing within the town’s vicinity, in Kizhampattakara, he stresses on the urgent need for the political class to align with the desires of the populace.
“Consider the situation with the Thrissur municipal corporation. I would argue that all three political fronts share equal responsibility for the current stagnation. They fail to heed the aspirations of the people and to harness the full potential of the area,” Achukuttan says.
In Puzhakkal, a teacher at a private school, Swanthi P S, points out that infrastructure comparable to that of big cities is the need of the hour.
“The place has been lagging behind in amenities,” says Swanthi, a resident of Cherpu. Underscoring the importance of connecting Thrissur to Kochi via the metro rail network, she adds, “It will bring significant benefits to the region.”