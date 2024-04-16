Winds of change...which way?

Change. That is certain in Thrissur, at least in getting a new member of parliament to represent the constituency. But the residents of the cultural and banking capital of Kerala want a much broader change, one that would perhaps transform theirs into a metropolitan city.

Thrissur has always been a hub of aspirations, with its residents deeply connected to trade, excelling in lending, and pioneering early chit funds that have evolved into popular banks. This Tier 2 city boasts one of the highest concentrations of millionaires in India and is home to six listed companies.

Amidst this backdrop, voters across the constituency are clamouring for swifter development and rapid transformation of infrastructure to match their aspirations. Exposed to better amenities abroad and in major cities in the country, the people of Thrissur are no longer satisfied with incremental growth and are asserting that change is imperative.

In stark contrast to the neighbouring Chalakudy, electioneering is vibrant in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Election fervour saturates the area adjacent the Potta-Perambra junction, the southern gateway to the constituency. Streets are bedecked with towering hoardings and walls adorned with colourful posters and banners. Despite the oppressive heat, party workers from all three fronts are fervently immersed in their campaign endeavours. On the road leading to Iranjalakuda, Rani Anilkumar operates a small eatery at Kallettumkara, its structure extending onto the pavement and sheltered by a blue polyethylene sheet.