Divine music that touched the souls

KOCHI : As we wait in the long queue for darshan at Sabarimala, the loudspeaker will air a song announcing the opening of the temple at 4 am.

The song ‘Sreekovil Nada Thurnannu,’ announcing the opening of the sanctum sanctorum, will transcend devotees into a world of divine ecstasy filling the air with ‘Saranam Ayyappa’ chanting.

Such is the power of K G Jayan’s music that it touches the souls and elevates the mind to a divine world. Another example of Jayan’s musical brilliance is ‘Mayilpeeli,’ the devotional album venerating Lord Guruvayoorappan. The songs written by S Rameshan Nair, composed by Jaya-Vijaya and rendered by K J Yesudas remain the most popular devotional songs in Kerala even after three decades. Each song in this album evokes strong feelings of emotion and transcends the mind into a state of spiritual ecstasy.

K G Jayan was the master of divine melodies. His devotional compositions and Carnatic concerts elevated the minds touching the hearts and filled it with devotion.

“I met him for the first time decades ago at Sabarimala. Over the years we grew very close but I didn’t get an opportunity to work with him. He had a unique style of composition that was simple but rich in classical content. He had the rare ability to communicate with the people through his music. His compositions, ‘Nakshatra Deepangal Thilangi’ and ‘Hridayam Devalayam’ are my favourites. I met him last at Muthalamada Ashram a few months ago and he was very happy. It is a big blessing to be content at the age of 90. Though he had some physical difficulties he used to sing till recently. After his brother’s death he preferred to retain the identity of Jaya-Vijaya and recorded songs in two voices to keep his memory alive,” said music composer and lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

“The music of Jayan carried a hallmark of simplicity and classical content,” says music critic Ravi Menon. “He had composed Mappilapattu, comedy songs and light music in the early 70s that were trendy at that time. His composition “Hippy, Hippy, Hippy,” was popular in the 70s. The song was written by K G Sethunath and sung by M G Radhakrishnan. Though he did not compose many songs for the movies, his compositions had an identity. Though the movie ‘Theruvugeetham’ was not released, the song ‘Hridayam Devalayam’ became a roaring hit. The concerts of Jaya-Vijaya were unique as the voice had a rare energy and divinity,” he said.