Kerala: Healthy 93-year-old votes, weak wife misses out

KOCHI: Senior citizens above 85 began exercising the option of voting from home on Monday. However, the rule that helps the elderly save a trip to the polling booth in this harsh summer turned into a bummer for some individuals, as was witnessed at the house of an elderly couple.

When the officers entrusted with collecting the details of senior citizens arrived at Thottumkalparambil at Nadukkandam near Kolani in Thodupuzha, they jotted down the name of 93-year-old T O Philip.

However, his wife, who is ill, lost the opportunity to vote from the comfort of her home as she fell way below the cut-off age.

“Though my father is 93, he has no health issues. However, that is not the case with my mother,” says Jini Joy, a retired school teacher.