Keralites clinch top ranks in civil services examination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Candidates from Kerala shone in the civil services examination 2023, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

According to a list released by the Kerala State Civil Services Academy, as many as 11 Keralites figure among the top 200 ranks, including P K Sidharth Ramkumar, who secured the all-India fourth position in his fifth attempt.

Ernakulam native Sidharth, who joined the Indian Police Service (IPS), is now undergoing training at National Police Academy, Hyderabad. A graduate of Architecture from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, he cracked the Civil Services exam in his first attempt in 2020 but made three other attempts to improve his rank. Other Keralites in the top 100 ranks were: Vishnu Sasikumar (Rank 31) who is settled in Gujarat, Archana P P based in Bengaluru (40), Benjo P Jose from Adoor (59) Kasturi Sha from Thiruvananthapuram (68), Fabi Rasheed, also from Thiruvananthapuram (71) and Annie George from Kannur (93).

While Febin Jose Thomas from Kollam and Vineeth Lohidakshan from Ernakulam secured all India ranks 133 and 169 respectively, Amrutha S Kumar from Ernakulam and Manjusha B George from Kottayam clinched ranks 179 and 195 respectively.

As per the list released by the academy, 54 Keralites figure in the list of candidates selected for various Civil Services. A total of 1,016 candidates across the country had cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.