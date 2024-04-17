Now playing in Kottayam - Battle for Existence

Well past five in the evening, the blazing April sun is yet to lower its intensity at the Puthuppally Church. Legend has it that the St George Orthodox Church is named after Saint George, a Roman military officer martyred in one of the pre-Constantinian persecutions of the 3rd or early 4th century.

The church is now better known as the resting place of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, no less a saint for his followers and well-wishers. At his grave, a family on a pilgrimage circuit poses for a photograph. Decorated with flowers, the grave has Chandy’s portrait at one end: with the trademark unkempt hair and warm smile.

“Immediately after Oommen Chandy’s passing, we saw a large number of people flocking to his grave,” says assistant vicar Kuriakose Eapen. “Even Congress leaders from outside Kerala have visited the grave and paid respects.”

Nearby, migrant labourers are at work. “A well-wisher has sponsored a high-mast lamp, estimated to cost around `7 lakh, near the grave. We hope to complete the construction before the flag hoisting ceremony (scheduled for April 28) for the annual feast,” the priest says.