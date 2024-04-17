There are no permanent friends or foes in politics...

KOCHI : Politics makes strange bedfellows. People who had once clashed as nominees of rival fronts entering the fray as part of the same coalition from different constituencies is a familiar sight during elections.

The story of UDF nominee in Kottayam K Francis George (Kerala Congress-J) and the front’s candidate from Chalakudy Benny Behanan (Congress) is an interesting case. Francis was the LDF candidate in Idukki in 2004, and Benny was his UDF opponent. Francis won with a margin of 69,384 votes.

In the last 20 years, though quiet flowed the Meenachil, its banks, the cradle of different factions of the Kerala Congress, witnessed unfurling of many a political drama, and Francis now finds himself part of the Congress-led UDF. The two-time Idukki MP is now testing the waters of Meenachil at its nerve centre, Kottayam, as UDF candidate.

In 2019, Benny wrested the Chalakudy LS seat for the UDF. Now, both Benny and Francis are the birds of the same feather flock.