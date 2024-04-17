There is neither BJP wave nor Modi wave in country, says Cong’s D K Shivakumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Exuding confidence the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday that there is “neither a BJP wave nor a Modi wave in the country”.

He was speaking to reporters at the Indira Bhavan after attending a roadshow for Thiruvananthapuram UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor, Shivakumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership are apprehensive of receiving a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, he said. “When the UPA front was going through a lean phase, the UDF came up trumps with 19 Lok Sabha seats. Because of this, the Congress leadership has a soft corner towards the UDF. Malayalis are proud of the history of the Congress, democratic values and secular attitude, which would help them vote in favour of the Congress,” Shivakumar said.

He also wondered what contribution Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate, has made to either Thiruvananthapuram or Karnataka.