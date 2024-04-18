Australian women arrested for tearing down pro-Palestine posters in Kerala

KOCHI: The Kerala police on Thursday arrested one of the two Australian women tourists of Jewish origin for tearing down pro-Palestine banners and posters at Fort Kochi.

Zara Shilensky Michele (38), the Australian native, was later produced at the lower court in Thoppumpady as part of the legal procedure in the morning.

Though another person, reported to be Zara's friend was present at the scene, she was not arrested as the police could not find her involvement in the scene.

Meanwhile, two Australian Embassy officials arrived in Kochi to help the woman complete the legal procedure and secure a bail from the court.

Manoj KR, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, told The New Indian Express that Zara'sarrest was recorded in the case and she was produced at the magistrate court.