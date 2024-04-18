Cyber attacks on LDF candidate Shailaja: UDF in defensive mode

KOZHIKODE: UDF leaders have adopted a defensive stance against the cyber attack on K K Shailaja, the LDF candidate in Vadakara.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Vadakara MLA K K Rema have accused the LDF of attempting to distract the public’s mind from the Panur blast case and CPM’s violent politics by emphasising the cyber attacks on Shailaja.

At a press meet in Vadakara on Wednesday, Rema criticised the Kerala Police and its cyber wing for not taking stringent action on the complaints regarding the cyber attack on the former minister. Rema said that such instances of personal abuse stem from the police’s failure to take decisive action against the complaints.

She condemned cyber attacks and personal insults against women. “The cyber attack against Shailaja is unacceptable. The police have failed to curb obscene online campaigns against women. It has been 20 days since Shailaja filed a complaint. Yet, there has been no action on the part of the police. Women in Kerala face significant challenges in the cyber world. Many female politicians, including myself, have fallen prey to this,” said Rema.