Extreme heat plays spoilsport, domestic tourists not warming up to Kerala for now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The extreme heat situation since February in the state has come as a heavy blow to the tourism industry, which has been heavily reliant on domestic tourists since the easing of the pandemic. According to stakeholders, compared to previous years, the industry has witnessed a significant dip in bookings since mid-March, which suggests a considerable drop in domestic tourists visiting the state.

In the past years, vacationers from all over the country thronged Kerala for its idyllic climate and natural beauty, but extreme temperatures and constant yellow alerts are forcing vacationers to pick other cooler destinations like Kashmir. As per industry insiders, there has been a 30-40% drop in domestic tourists at all major tourist destinations in Kerala, including Munnar. In 2023, around 2.18 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala, which was 15.92% higher than 2022.

“There is a significant decline in domestic tourist arrivals. The April-May summer break is supposed to be peak season for domestic tourism. Unfortunately because of the extreme heat situation, even people from driveable locations within the state are not very keen to spend their vacation at getaways,” says Manzoor A R, corporate sales manager of Abad Group of Hotels and Resorts.

“We have 14 properties at seven destinations and there is a considerable decrease in occupancy compared with previous years. Occupancy was almost full in the last two years, and there was not much difference during weekdays and weekends. But now there is a 30-40% drop in bookings in general,” Manzoor said.