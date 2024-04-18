For women in Kerala, road to political career is paved with outrage

KOCHI: The more things change, the more they stay the same, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr once wrote. And the French author couldn’t have been more true. In an era of women breaking barriers, confronting challenges and redefining gender roles, increasing incidents of cyber bullying is evidence enough of the unchanged social psyche that insists women remain in the shadows.

The vilification campaign against former health minister K K Shailaja, the CPM candidate from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, has once again highlighted the challenges faced by women politicians in ‘progressive’ Kerala.

Alathur MP Ramya Haridas, Aritha Babu, who contested as a Congress candidate in the 2021 assembly election, Congress leaders Shanimol Osman, Bindu Krishna and Veena S Nair, and RMP leader K K Rema have all been victims of vilification campaigns on social media. Character assassination is the easiest way to damage the reputation of a woman politician, say activists. Though women from the Left front also face such abuse on social media, their parties rally behind them, providing the required mental backing.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, remarks made by former LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan against Ramya, after she met Muslim League general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, triggered an outrage. The attack hurt Ramya, who said it was the biggest challenge to women from the backward sections trying to make it in politics.