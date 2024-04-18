Impersonation, open voting: What some parts of Kerala see during polls?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : "You are just a presiding officer. You need to act accordingly. Otherwise, we will chop off your hands and legs!”

This was the threat an election official allegedly faced in a CPM stronghold for trying to prevent bogus voting during the last local body polls in December 2020.

The officer, K M Sreekumar, was the leader of a Left-leaning service organisation. And the threat came from none other than the then local MLA K Kunhiraman.

Sreekumar, who was deployed as presiding officer at GLPS Kizhakkumbhagam ward in Kasaragod’s Uduma constituency, did not yield to the intimidation. Consequently, the polling percentage in the constituency dropped from 94% in the previous election to 83% that year.

The incident came to light as Sreekumar shared his harrowing experience on social media. Though he had initiated legal action, the issue was later put to rest abruptly.

This was not an isolated case. There have been numerous accounts by polling officials who have faced such harassment while on duty.

Polling agents of rival fronts also end up helpless in bastions of different parties. “The agents are intimidated. They are forced to sit through the whole process as mute witnesses,” said a former presiding officer. “If they raise any issue, they will face unpleasant consequences. They know they will be hounded, attacked.”